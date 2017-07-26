Candidates appeared for CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th compartment board exam and waiting to get their results 2017 don’t need to wait much. As per the updates, CBSE compartment result 2017 for Class 10, Class 12 is expected to be declared online on August 10 at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Just after the declaration of the CBSE exam results 2017 candidates appeared for the compartment examination for Class 10 (X), Class 12(XII) have to visit the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details to get the results on screen.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Compartment examination took place on July 24.

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the exam result for future purpose.