CBSE board exams to begin from March 9

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the exam schedule for class-X and class-XII, keeping in view the upcoming state assembly elections in five states.

The board exams will now begin from March 9.

Usually, the board exams start from March 1 and goes on till the end of April and results are declared in the end of May.

During the elections, a big number of school staff are put on election duty.

Assembly elections will be contested in five states of India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, from February 11 to March 8.