CBI moves HC seeking cancellation of Tyagi's bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday approached the Delhi High Court to seek cancellation of bail to former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland chopper deal case.



The court issued notice to Tyagi and asked him to file a reply by January 3.



Tyagi -- the first chief of any wing of the armed forces to be arrested in the country -- and two others were allegedly involved in irregularities in the procurement of 12 AW-101 VVIP helicopters from Britain-based AgustaWestland.



Tyagi was granted bail by a trial court on December 26. He was the Air Force chief from 2004 to 2007.



The former IAF chief has denied the charges of kickbacks.



The bail order for the other two accused - Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer -- will be delivered on January 4 by the trial court.

