A joint team of senior officials from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday reached London to hold talks with British prosecutors for the extradition of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya.



The team is led by CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana.



According to sources, the talks are expected to be held both in India and London as Mallya might make a political plea to halt his extradition.



Both CBI and ED are of the view that Mallya’s counsel might depict his case as a political vendetta to the UK courts as the liquor baron was an MP during the Congress-led regime. Mallya is also expected to argue his case as a civil offense and not a criminal one as is being alleged by the Indian investigative agencies.