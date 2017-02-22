CBI books Dental Council of India chief

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the president, Dental Council of India (DCI), Delhi; a former officiating secretary, DCI; Chairman of a Dental College & Hospital based at Garhwa in Jharkhand; a former VC of a University based at Palamu and others, under various IPC Sections and the Prevention of

Corruption Act.

It is alleged that the DCI president’s membership of the DCI ended on 31 May 2015, but he fraudulently acquired its membership on behalf of a Jharkhand university to continue as DCI president.

For this he entered into a conspiracy with the chairman of a private Dental College & Hospital of Jharkhand and a former Vice Chancellor of the university by claiming to be honorary visiting professor of the private Dental College & Hospital. With help from an ex-secretary, DCI, he continued as the president of DCI from 1 June 2015, for a

term till October 2018.

As part of the conspiracy, the DCI president allegedly favoured the private Dental College by recommending an increase in its student intake capacity from 50 to 100 seats in the BDS course during 2013, and 16 MDS seats under various categories, to the Central Government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Dental Education Section),

during 2015.

This was despite shortcomings or discrepancies noticed in the functioning of the college during inspections conducted by DCI inspectors in October 2012 and February 2013.

Searches have been conducted at six places, including Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi & Garhwa at the residence and office premises of accused persons, leading to recovery of incriminating documents, CBI said on Wednesday.