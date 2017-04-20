CBI arrests I-T commissioner, 6 others on graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Mumbai Income-Tax Commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad and six others on graft charges.

As per reports, the arrests were made after CBI officials conducted raids on the accused for granting undue favours to a big corporate house.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also seized more than Rs.1.5 crore allegedly paid as bribe by the large conglomerate.

Reports suggested that commissioner B B Rajendra Prasad and another person were arrested from Vishakhapatnam while four others were taken into custody from Mumbai.

