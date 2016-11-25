CBI arrests Deputy Labour Commissioner for demanding bribe

CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner of Chennai for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.25,000 from a cement company.



P M Srivastava, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Chennai and also holding similar additional charge of Hyderabad was arrested by CBI on Saturday evening in connection with the alleged bribe demand, CBI sources said.



"A case was registered against Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Chennai who was also holding Additional Charge of Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner Hyderabad," CBI Spokesperson Devpreet Singh said today.



It was alleged that the said Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 while camping at Hyderabad to show official favour to a cement factory at Tadipatri, Ananthapur where he had arranged to conduct the inspection of the said cement factory, Singh said.



The spokesperson said searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.