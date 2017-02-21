CBI arrests Chhattisgarh official in corruption case

The Chhattisgarh Government principal secretary, belonging to the IAS batch of 1988, against whom a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on 18 February, along with others, was on Tuesday arrested in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation said.

The other two arrested persons in the case are the official’s brother-in-law, and another person, a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The allegations are related to payment of Rs.1.5 crore by the public servant to private persons as gratification for help in a case against him under investigation by the CBI. It was alleged that an amount of Rs.45 lakh was handed over by the official to a hawala dealer at Raipur from 11 February onwards, to be delivered at Delhi to the Greater Noida resident.

It was also alleged that the receivers agreed to accept part gratification payment in the form of two kilograms of gold to be delivered by the brother-in-law of said public servant to a contact of another private person, a resident of Hyderabad, at Raipur.

During investigation, two kg of gold was recovered. Searches were earlier conducted at the premises of accused persons and Hawala operators at Raipur, Hyderabad & New Delhi/Greater Noida. An amount of Rs 20 lakh earlier delivered to an accused in New Delhi, was also recovered during searches.