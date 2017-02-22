Case against Lalu Prasad for comments over cows, RSS

A BJP leader on Saturday filed a case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and five other unidentified persons after some RJD leaders tied cows in front of his home in Vaishali district of Bihar.

The case was filed in Hajipur civil court by BJP's Chandeshwar Bharti, a resident of Hajipur -- district headquarters of Vaishali, about 30 km from here.

Taking Lalu's advise seriously, some RJD leaders tied few cows in front of Bharti's home.

The complainant alleged that it was Lalu who had asked the Rashtriya Janata Dal workers to tie their old cattle in front of the houses of RSS and BJP leaders to expose their fake love for cows to gain votes.

Lalu while addressing party workers at Rajgir in Nalanda district said the RSS and BJP leaders did not love 'gaumata' (mother cow).

He asked the party workers to collect old cows that do not give milk from their respective areas and tie them at the doors of RSS and BJP leaders.

"Watch what they do with the cattle. It is possible that they may beat you but do not get scared. Tie the cows at their doors," Lalu had said.

Lalu has reiterated that most of the BJP leaders just talk about cow protection but wear shoes and slippers made from cow-hide.

Some BJP leaders including union minister Griraaj Singh have strongly reacted against the RJD chief over his advise.

