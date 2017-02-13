Campaigning ends for second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh

Campaigning for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections came to an end on Monday evening at 5 pm.

Voting will be held for 67 state assembly seats spread over 11 districts in the second phase on Wednesday. The first phase was held on February 11.

The 11 districts going to the polls in the second phase are Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Sambhal, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Amroha, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Budayun.

In the high-stake elections, in this phase much is at stake for both the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ability to draw votes in this phase will also face a litmus test. Modi attracted impressive gatherings in Bijnore, Budayun and Lakhimpur Kheri, where he urged people to vote for the BJP for a stable government and to ring in prosperity for all.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed five rallies, while Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati too chipped in for their candidates on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting.