Cabinet approves anti-terrorism MoU with Australia

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    May 17, 2017 | 10:27 PM
Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to an MoU signed with Australia on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime, a cabinet communique said.

It said the MoU would strengthen relationship between India and Australia for building peace and stability in the region through exchange of information, expertise, experience and capacity building.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month.

