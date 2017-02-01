  1. Home
Budget historic, effort to make country honest: Prasad

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 1, 2017 | 04:49 PM

Ravi Shankar Prasad (PHOTO: Facebook)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2017-18, presented by Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha, as "historic" and an "effort" to make the country honest.

"It's a historic budget. The Finance Minister has tried to fix tax evasion," he told the media here.

Prasad said it would help in bringing lot many people under taxation system of the country.

"By introducing various measures on political funding and by trying to bring more and more people under the taxation system, the government has made an effort to make the country honest," he said.

"Rs 10,000 crore have been allotted for loans to farmers. It takes care of roads, railways and everything," the minister said.

