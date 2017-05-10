Buddha's teachings to be incorporated in curricula: Javadekar

Highlighting the importance of Gautam Buddha's teachings in the present day world, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said his teachings will be incorporated in the curricula.



"Buddha gave to the world the basic philosophy of life that preaches significance of kindness and compassion. We plan to incorporate his philosophies in the syllabi," Javadekar said while speaking at an event organised by the Culture Ministry on Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of the founder of Buddhism.



"Buddha also taught that greed for money doesn't lead anywhere. There are no almirahs in the grave. That is what the young India needs to know. That is why his ideologies are significant," Javadekar said.



Speaking on the occasion, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said Buddha's teachings are more relevant today.



"Compassion, amity, human values, non-violence, and an alternative to the caste system are more significant issues at present," he said.



Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said: "India has been a superpower in the past. It is developing to be a world superpower again. Following Buddha's values and his path can help our country achieve it."



"There is so much of unrest and self-destruction occurring in the world. People are dying because of ego issues. If everyone is able to understand Buddha's message, these everyday incidents of terror attacks and crimes can end," he said.

