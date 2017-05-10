Buddha Purnima: Best wishes pour in from political leaders

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, top political leaders across the country extended best wishes and greetings to people and wished their well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro blogging site Twitter, saying, ”Today we remember the exemplary ideas of Gautam Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations. Gautam Buddha inspires us to work towards a harmonious, just and compassionate society.”

President Pranab Mukherjee also wished people, saying, “Lord Buddha is a resplendent symbol of lofty idealism and concern for humanity. His profound teachings of equality, love, kindness and tolerance are of increasing relevance in the present times. The messages preached by Tathagatha of compassion, non- violence and equality serve as beacon-lights for humanity in its path towards spiritual emancipation.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people on the occasion and wrote, ”Aap sabhi ko Buddh Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnayein.”

Other Union ministers and political leaders who sent their greetings and best wishes to people on Twitter include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Birender Singh‏, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Nitish Kumar.

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Scores of devotees across the country took holy dip in River Ganges, performed rituals and offered prayers on the occasion.