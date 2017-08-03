Candidates waiting to check their BTEUP results 2017 for Polytechnic 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semester may now log on to the official website i.e. result.bteupexam.in. Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has declared the BTEUP results 2017 for the candidates appeared for May-June 2017 Diploma courses.

BTEUP candidates trying to check their results 2017 have to visit the official website result.bteupexam.in and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, enrollment number, registration number and other required information.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website candidates may face technical issues in such case candidates are advice to stay calm and refresh the result website and try visiting it again.