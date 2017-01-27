BSP trying to grab power on back of musclemen: BJP

Attacking BSP for inducting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari into its fold, BJP on Thursday said the Mayawati-led party is trying to grab power on "back of musclemen" and "such politicians" will create communal tension in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.



Samajwadi Party already have musclemen like Atiq Ahmed and Azam Khan and now Mayawati has inducted Ansari. This shows that both parties are banking on musclemen to win elections, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma alleged.



Stating that upcoming UP assembly polls are an election of performance and people vote on the issue of development, Sharma said, "These so-called politicans are zero in performance but hero in disturbing communal harmony."



He added that times have changed, public now wants development and they are not going to vote for these musclemen.



With full confidence, I can tell you the induction or presence of "such leaders" in SP and BSP will not have much impact in these elections. BJP is all set to win these elections, Sharma claimed.



Earlier in the day, Ansari, a sitting MLA from Mau Sadar and founder of the Quami Ekta Dal (QED) joined BSP in presence of its supremo Mayawati.



Last year, Ansari's party had merged with the ruling SP, but the merger did not last long as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the move.