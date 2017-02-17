BSP may enter into an alliance with BJP after polls: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday warned the electorate here that like in the past, the BSP might again "celebrate 'raksha bandhan'" with the BJP after the Assembly elections.



"Buaji (aunt Mayawati) says she will prefer sitting in the opposition (if she did not get majority)... you all need to remain vigilant. They (BSP and BJP) have earlier too celebrated 'raksha bandhan'. She can again celebrate the festival with the BJP," he said at a poll rally.



Akhilesh was referring to the BSP and the BJP forming coalition government in the past and Mayawati tying a rakhi on BJP leaders like Lalji Tandon.



Cautioning voters against the BSP, he alleged, "The party which gives tickets in return of money can take any decision in the future for the sake money."



Asserting that the Samajwadi Party has entered into an alliance with the Congress to defeat communal forces and gave "more seats with a big heart to make the friendship work", Akhilesh claimed, "This alliance is between two youths and will change the politics of the country."



Canvassing for his ministerial colleague and sitting MLA, Arvind Singh Gope for Haidergarh Assembly seat here, the SP chief said, "He (Gope) has always remained loyal to me and I could not deny him ticket in these elections."



Referring to senior leader Beni Prasad Verma who was demanding ticket for Haidergarh seat for his son, Akhilesh said, "The honour of seniors is one thing, but how can I not give ticket of someone who has stood by me in the most difficult of times?"



"I have seen the day when I was thrown out of the party... Had the cycle (symbol) been snatched from me, I might have been thrown in a corner...don't know which election symbol I would have got," he said.



Akhilesh claimed he had offered Verma ticket from neighbouring Ramnagar Assembly seat and said it was his "responsibility" to make him win even if it meant "using all resources of the party".