BSF trooper’s voluntary retirement plea rejected

The Border Security Force (BSF) has refused to grant voluntary retirement to Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav who created a flutter after his videos alleging poor quality food being served to troopers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) went viral, officials said on Thursday.

According to BSF officials, Yadav had sought voluntary retirement from the force but the request was rejected as there is a pending court of inquiry against him for alleged indiscipline.

Yadav, a constable in the 29th battalion, had posted several videos on social networking platform Facebook showing visuals of poor quality of food provided to BSF soldiers on the Indo-Pakistan border. He had alleged that BSF officers siphon off food supplies provided by the government.



He had also expressed apprehension that his superiors may take action against him for exposing the deplorable conditions of soldiers serving on the border.



Yadav's outburst has caused a storm on social media with many coming forward to express their support.

The controversy forced Home Minister Rajnath Singh to call for a report from the BSF and order appropriate action.

On January 17, the Delhi High Court, taking up a Public Interest Litigation filed by a former central government employee, asked the Centre about steps taken ti improve the quality of food for troopers and submit their response by February 27.