In the wake of repeated ceasefire violations and attempted infiltration from across the border, the BSF has launched operation 'Garam Hawa' in Rajasthan’s western sector to step up vigil along the international border with Pakistan.

The Border Security Force (BSF) began the operation on Monday and it will continue till May 23.

“The operation is being conducted as chances of infiltration across the border increase during intense heatwave conditions,” a BSF officer said.

The main aim of the operation is to reinforce and strengthen the BSF's security along the border during the summer.



