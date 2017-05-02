BSF pays tributes to soldiers' mutilated by Pakistan army

Senior BSF officers laid floral wreaths on the coffins carrying the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF, who were martyred on Monday.

The brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while serving at the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. Their bodies were mutilated by Pakistani troops.

A military send off was organized, wherein, Commander 10 Infantry Brigade and Brig MDS Mann, DIG, BSF Sector HQ, Rajouri, among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Army Commander Northern Command, GOC White Knight Corps and the Border Security Force.

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, aged 42 years, belonged to Tarn Taran, Punjab. He is survived by his wife Paramjeet Kaur.

Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF, aged 45 years, belonged to Takenpur, District Deoria, UP. He is survived by his wife, Shanti.

"Paramjit Singh was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and a thorough professional. He loved his job to the core. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. He will continue to motivate the future generations," said an army official.

Mortal remains of the two martyrs were flown to Jammu in the morning and thereafter the mutilated body of Naib Subedar was carried to Taran Taran in helicopter. Body of Prem Sagar was flown to Delhi from where it will be carried to his native village in UP.

