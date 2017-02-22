BSF, Pakistan Rangers meet at Jammu border

The BSF in a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday expressed concern on the issue of tunnels having been dug across the border fence from the Pakistani side to facilitate infiltration of terrorists on the Indian soil.

A spokesman of the BSF said that the flag meeting was held at Suchetgarh border post in the Jammu district on the request of BSF.

PK Anand, commandant, led the eight member team of BSF, while a five member team of Pak Rangers was headed by Wing Commander Lt. Col. Irfan Khan.

During the meeting various issues including recent detection of tunnels and firing in Ramgarh sector as well as return of constable Sohan Lal of J&K police who crossed to Pakistan inadvertantly in 2014 and other routine issues related to management of border were discussed.

The meeting was held in cordial atmosphere, the spokesman added.