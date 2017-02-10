BSF food video: HC to hear plea seeking to trace missing jawan

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking to trace missing Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had alleged bad-quality food for soldiers.

“Delhi HC agrees to hear a plea seeking to trace missing BSF jawan, who posted video alleging that poor quality food was served to them,” media reports stated.

“His wife talked to him last on February 7. We have been calling him on his mobile number but it goes unanswered,” the reports quoted his brother-in-law Vijay as saying.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, in a video, has alleged bad-quality food for the soldiers along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast… we stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get roti and dal (pulses) which only has turmeric and salt,” Yadav has alleged in the video.

Yadav’s family has filed a petition in the court, saying they have no idea of his whereabouts.