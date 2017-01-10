Reacting to a video footage released by a Border Security Forces’ (BSF) jawan on bad-quality food, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday assured the nation that the government has “taken serious note” of the video and welfare of security forces is government’s priority.

“Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video,” Rijiju said in a tweet, adding, “during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans."

“Welfare of our Security Forces guarding the borders & other difficult areas are absolute priority. Any anomaly will be dealt with firmly,” Rijiju assured.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday night said that he had seen the video regarding BSF jawan's plight and sought a report from the BSF to “take appropriate action”.

The video was shot by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, Yadav talked about the kind of conditions soldiers worked under and the kind of food that is allegedly being served.

“We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast… we stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get roti and dal (pulses) which only has turmeric and salt,” Yadav alleged.