BSF finds tunnel for smuggling cattle to Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) has found an 80-metre-long tunnel being dug through a tea garden by suspected cattle smugglers near the Chopra- Fatehpur border outpost.

The tunnel was found in north Bengal adjacent to Kisanganj.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Devi Sharan Singh told reporters at the BSF's sectoral headquarters in Kisanganj yesterday that the smugglers were digging the tunnel under the fence in order to overcome the problem of smuggling cattle to Bangladesh due to fencing of the border.

The tunnel was being constructed through a tea garden allegedly by cattle smugglers for a long time in the darkness of night, the DIG said.

Singh said the BSF has enhanced patrolling along the border after the tunnel was discovered.

Bangladesh and India share a 4,096-km-long border.