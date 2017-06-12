Candidates applied for Bihar School Education Board can now download their BSEB BTET 2017 admit card (Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test) online from the official website www.bsebonline.org.

As per the update, BSEB BTET 2017 examination will take place on July 23.

Bihar candidates trying to download BSEB BTET 2017 admit card have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information.

Candidates are advise to keep a print out of the BTET admit card 2017 and carry it along with them at the time of examination. Apart from admit card candidates should also carry a valid government id proof at the time of examination.

