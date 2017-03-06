In another development to the ban on sale and registration of Bharat Stage III (BS-III) vehicles, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the ban is not applicable to equipment used for farming and construction purpose.

In an effort to protect the environment, the Supreme Court had on March 30 announced to ban the sale and registration of Bharat Stage III (BS-III) vehicles from 1 April 1, saying that the health of citizens is more important than commercial interests.

A top court bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said that the BS-III vehicles could aggravate the already deteriorating air quality in the country and such a step was needed to handle the menace of pollution.

Keeping in view the health of millions of people, the top court had dismissed the plea of automakers to allow them to dispose of existing stocks of 8.2 lakh BS-III vehicles.

The companies have a stock of 8,24,275 BS-III vehicles, which include 96,724 commercial vehicles, 6,71,308 two-wheelers, 40,048 three-wheelers and 16,198 cars.

According to reports, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had on April 27 filed a petition before the top court for a review of its judgment issued over the BS III vehicles.

