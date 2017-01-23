BJP will win two-thirds majority in UP: Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly election with a two-third majority, party President Amit Shah said on Monday.



He also claimed that the "family drama" in that state's ruling Yadav family would not distract voters from the lawlessness and scam-tainted tenure of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



Speaking at a rally in Vasco in south Goa, 35 km from Panaji, Shah also said the BJP would comfortably win majorities in all the five poll-bound states: Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.



"I want to tell Akhilesh that because of the family drama, grabbing of land, goonda raj, mafia raj and corruption cannot be hidden. The BJP will win in UP with a two-third majority."



He said Uttar Pradesh was plagued by scams and poor governance.



"Law and order has crumbled, lands of the poor are being snatched, women are not safe, there is no infrastructure, farmers are upset, they are not getting their dues," he said.