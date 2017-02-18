BJP will get absolute majority in UP: Amit Shah

Alleging that the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) had pushed Uttar Pradesh into chaos, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said that his party will get absolute majority and form the government in the crucial state.

Addressing a press conference in Gorakhpur, Shah said: "Under the SP government their is utter chaos in UP for the past five years and with their newly forged alliance with the Congress they are on their way out of power."

He said that the people of UP have "made up their mind to vote for a BJP government" and claimed that opposition parties -- the BSP and the SP-Congress alliance will bite the dust.

He also took on the BSP chief Mayawati for doing nothing but lip service for Dalits.

Claiming huge support in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the first and the second phase of polling in the state, Shah further stated that the indication was clear that a BJP government was "on its way in UP".

In the rounds to come, he added, be it Poorvanchal, Bundelkhand or central UP, the BJP will make huge gains.

