BJP will form 'majority' government in UP: Modi

A day after the third phase of polling concluded in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to form a "majority government" in the politically crucial state.

Speaking at a public rally in Orai, Modi said: “After three phases of polling, It’s clear that the BJP will form a majority government (in UP).”

Addressing the people of Bundelkhand, Modi said different governments at the state and Centre won’t help matters therefore, BJP must win UP for better state-Centre coordination.

“To develop Bundelkhand, different engines in Lucknow and Delhi won’t bear any fruits. Both the engines need to be of the BJP and only then can we pull Bundelkhand out of the ditch,” he said.

Among all the states, Uttar Pradesh is in dire straits and in UP, Bundelkhand is one of the most backward regions, said Modi.

“Poverty is plaguing Uttar Pradesh and that is all because of the corrupt previous governments of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Congress,” he said further.

The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held on February 23.