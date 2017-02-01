BJP wants to stop triple talaq distress: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said that his party wants to stop Muslim women from the sufferings related with triple talaq.

"Triple talaq must stop... it should not continue," he told media persons here, adding that it causes a lot of suffering to Muslim women.

"I believe women should get their deserved rights," he added.

To a question, he said that triple talaq is a separate issue from the Uniform Civil Code.

Shah, on a two-day visit to Tripura as part of his all-India tour to expand the party base, is slated to address a public meeting at Kumarghat in northern Tripura on Sunday.

