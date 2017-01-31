BJP should declare polls as referendum on demonetisation: Congress

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday dared BJP to declare Assembly polls in five states as a referendum on demonetisation if it was confident that the move has helped in checking terrorism, black money, naxalism and drugs menace.



Claiming that demonetisation brought instability in the country, he said "even leaders from BJP are openly admitting that demonetisation is a failed move".



Pilot, who is Rajasthan PCC chief, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the public who is responsible for the deaths of 125 people, who lost their lives while standing in queue to withdraw money from banks.



"If BJP is so confident that demonetisation has helped in checking terrorism, black money, naxalism, drugs then it should declare it as a referendum in the poll bound five states," the former union minister said here.



Maintaining that Congress' campaign in poll-bound states is "cohesive and positive", he said the party rebels were not a serious threat as they have already been rejected by the people.



Demanding a white paper from ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP in Punjab on the issues of farmers suicides, drugs, industry and debt, he said "People of Punjab have rejected the SAD-BJP alliance and made up their mind to form a Congress government. Shiv Sena (in Maharashtra) has left BJP and after Punjab polls, Akalis will also dump the saffron party."



Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he accused the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling the constitutional responsibility that the people of Delhi had given to him by a huge mandate.



He alleged that Delhi CM and his all MLAs are campaigning in Punjab and Goa, by ignoring the national capital and public money of Delhi is being "wasted" by AAP on its poll campaign in the two states.



Pilot also attacked AAP for "dumping" the party's founders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav.



Rejecting that AAP has an upper edge in 69 Assembly seats in Malwa belt of Punjab, he said, "In the last Lok Sabha four MPs of AAP won from Malwa belt, but now the people have understood that this party throws out important person after getting power." .

Pilot also said that Kejriwal's alleged move of approaching extermists in Punjab is determental for the border state.



"People are now aware that Kejriwal can go to any extent to get votes, but people will not be swayed by his hollow promises as he miserably failed to deliver in Delhi," he said.



On the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, Pilot said that Modi lacked political will to resolve these through the process of dialouge among concerned states.



Hitting out at Parkash Singh Badal's ten year regime, he said this government was most "unpopular" and people's mood is against it.



Taking a swipe at AAP MP and party candidate from Jalalabad assembly seat, Bhagwant Mann, he said the behaviour of a person reflects about the party he belongs to in a public life.



"Can they (peoples like Mann) be role model for the country"? he asked.



On the upcoming budget tomorrow, he said that it is "unconstitutional" rather Centre should bring vote on account first.