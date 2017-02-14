BJP says it has no role in Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that neither the party nor the central government has any role to play in the Tamil Nadu political situation, and termed the opposition's allegations as "baseless".



Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and senior BJP functionary Ram Madhav denied that the BJP or the Centre had any role in the Tamil Nadu situation.

"We have no role to play in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has no interests there," Naidu said.

Party General Secretary Ram Madhav reiterated the same thing.

"To say that the BJP or the government of India has a hand in it (Tamil Nadu political situation) is totally false and baseless," Madhav said.

The opposition has been accusing the central government of interfering in the politics of Tamil Nadu by not letting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao take a concrete decision in the matter.

Madhav said it was not proper to raise fingers on the Governor's conduct who would take a decision only after thoroughly considering the matter at hand.