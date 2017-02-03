BJP's 'brute majority' stifling opposition: Trinamool MP

Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Friday launched a blistering attack on the BJP for stifling the opposition's voice with its "brute majority".

Bandyopadhyay, the Lok Sabha leader of the party, was addressing the public in his maiden speech following his arrest by the CBI in connection with a ponzi scam. He was later given bail.

"The BJP has a huge majority in Parliament today. But don't try to destroy the opposition with this brute majority. This is what is called the evil of brute majority," he said at the party's Martyrs' Day rally here.

"In a democracy if there is constructive opposition, that should be appreciated. If that can be followed properly, then the parliamentary system of a republic can be strengthened."

The MP flayed the Centre for silencing opposition voices against the backdrop of instability in the country.

"There is dangerous instability in the country... along the borders... in economy... parliamentary system... and as the instability is increasing... the opposition parties are being stifled... This does not bode well for the parliamentary system," he said.

Bandyopadhyay said he would not speak on his days spent in jail at the rally. "The Lok Sabha is my field. I will take it up there," he said.

Bandyopadhyay is a four-time Lok Sabha member and was a Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.

On January 3 he was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged links with the Rose Valley scam. He got bail in May.

Bandyopadhyay lashed out at the Centre for targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee because of her popularity instead of appreciating her work.

"The extent of her popularity in her own state is unmatched... For that reason she is being targeted," he said.

"The Centre can adopt several of Bengal's development and welfare schemes for the country."

He also decried attempts being made to divide Bengal.

"At a time when Darjeeling's people are paving the way for development, they are being instigated... Under no circumstances we will allow Bengal to be divided," he added.