BJP releases manifesto for UP

Batting for all-round development of Uttar Pradesh and wooing various sections of the society, the BJP on Saturday released its manifesto promising to waive off loans of small and marginal farmers and distributing laptops to the youth.



Releasing the manifesto here in the state capital Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah said the Uttar Pradesh was left behind in the race for development.



"I appeal to the people to give us one opportunity and we promise to turn UP into a developed state," said Shah.



The party also promised to create a fund of Rs 150 crore for agricultural development in the next five years.



"Will distribute laptops to youth with 1 GB free internet if voted to power in UP," said Shah.

