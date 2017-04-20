BJP rejects EVM tampering allegations

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday dismissed allegations of EVM tampering, saying that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party failed to understand the mood of the nation.



As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked to sweep the Delhi civic polls, Naidu said people did not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it did not perform.



"These allegations are unsubstantial. BJP government was at the Centre even when the Delhi assembly elections took place (in 2015)," Naidu said.



"He (Arvind Kejriwal) was not ready to perform... He did not want to work with the central government. He did not understand the mood of the nation. The mood of the nation is 'Modi'," Naidu said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier on Wednesday alleged widespread tampering of EVMs to favour the BJP and said there was "no reason" for the people of Delhi to favour the BJP.



The ruling AAP was a distant second to the BJP in the Delhi civic polls.

