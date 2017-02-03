BJP raises Kerala killings in Lok Sabha

BJP members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised the issue of political killings in Kerala and accused the CPI-M-led Left Front government in the state of inaction.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prahlad Joshi said: "In 17 months of Left government in Kerala, 17 people have been killed.

"Congress workers have also been killed, but they are hobnobbing with them in Delhi and fighting in Kerala," Joshi said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi read out a list of names of alleged victims of political violence -- Anil Kumar, Pramod, Ramchandran, Vineesh, Vishwa, Radhakrishnana, Santhosh, Sujit and Biju.

"These are names of those who were victims of political murders in Kerala," she said. "The people who give lectures on intolerance and democracy cannot tolerate alternate ideologies in democracy.

"People who join IS (Islamic State) also come from this state 'majorly'," she said, adding that in Kannur workers from the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League have also been killed.

"When BJP workers are killed we raise voice, others do not even raise their voice. Politics does not give licence to kill," she added.