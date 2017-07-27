BJP protests at booth level on 'Gudia' case

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took its protest on the Gudia gangrape and murder case to the booth level in the entire state and the party workers burnt the effigies of chief minister, Virbhadra Singh.

“The state BJP had sought the CM’s resignation 26 July at the instance of party president Satpal Singh Satti for failure of the government in handling the Gudia case. But he did not step down,” BJP men said.

The BJP burnt the effigies of CM at different places in Shimla city and the district, keeping the issue of alleged ‘cover up’ by the state Police in the investigation of the heinous crime, which is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Media convener of BJP said in Shimla (rural) assembly constituency represented by CM, the party men burnt 123 effigies.

“The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. On Gudia issue, the CM should immediately resign,” said the BJP leaders, adding that the party would intensify stir on CM’s resignation.

Gudia, a 16-year-old girl from Kotkhai area, had gone missing after school hours on 4 July. Her body was later found in the forest on 6 July, with an autopsy report revealing that she was gangraped and strangulated to death. The Himachal Pradesh Police, which made six arrests into the case within a week, came in for lot of questioning for alleged cover up to save the real culprits, who, the people said, were influential.

There was unprecedented public outrage on the issue in the entire Shimla district and many other places in the state earlier this month.

The outburst further flared up, when one of the accused, a Nepalese was alleged murdered in the Police lock up in Kotkhai by another accused in the case (as per Police) on 19 July, six days after his arrest.

Under public pressure, the state government decided to refer the case to CBI for investigation and to expedite it, the government had even moved the case for expeditious direction to the CBI.