BJP MLA booked for calling old Hyderabad as 'mini Pakistan'

Hyderabad police on 13 May registered a case against BJP legislator Raja Singh Lodh, who described old city of Hyderabad as "mini Pakistan" and made some other objectionable remarks.



Singh, who is a member of Telangana state assembly from Goshamahal constituency in the city, had told a television channel in an interview that the Constitution and the law currently in force are not his priorities.



The controversial MLA also stated that he is preparing a private Army and training the youth with the lethal weapons to fight with others.



"His interview is provocative, promoting enmity among the public and leading to the disturbance of peace, public order and communal harmony," Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said.



A case under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code has been booked against him at Mir Chowk police station in the old city.



Meanwhile, police have also booked Mohammed Abdul Majid of Darasgah Jihad-o-Shadat (DJS) on same charges for conducting mass drill with "arms" and lathis on at Hazrat Ujale Shah Edigha ground on 12 May and for making provocative speech.



According to police, he was conducting classes for volunteers/members and youths in the name of self defence.



A case against Majid has been booked in Saidabad police station.