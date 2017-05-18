BJP leaders condole Environment Minister Dave's death

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday condoled the sudden demise of Environment, Forest and Climate change Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

Dave, Minister of State for independent charge passed away at his official residence here. The exact time is not yet known. The incident came to light at around 7.30 a.m., when his staff tried to wake him up.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said: "Deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of my dear colleague, Anil Madhav Daveji. My sincere condolences."

"Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Anil Madhav Dave,... My heartfelt condolences," Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the late BJP leader was the "perfect definition of a gentleman and good human being. I'll forever miss his smiling character. May his soul RIP."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "It is shocking and unbelievable that one of our most smiling, charming and youngest at heart colleague, Anil Madhav Daveji is no more with us."

Dave's death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal. She said: "His body will be taken to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for embalming. Later, the body will be taken to Indore."

Dave was sworn in as minister on July 6, 2016 following a reshuffle in the Modi cabinet.

He was born in Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh. He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.