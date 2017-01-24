BJP leader slams Shah Rukh Khan over 'Raees' death

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday slammed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, even comparing him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, after the death of a person at the Vadodara railway station during the promotional tour of the actor's movie "Raees".



One man -- social activist Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara -- died, and two others got injured as the crowd went berserk to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh at the railway station. The actor was en route from Mumbai to Delhi on board the August Kranti Rajdhani Express.



Commenting on the incident, Vijayvargiya on Tuesday told reporters: "If Dawood Ibrahim comes on street, there would be a crowd to see him ... You can't gauge the popularity on the basis of crowd. I will not comment further... People have understood what it means."



Vijayvargiya also gave the incident a political twist when on Tuesday, he tweeted an image reading: "If one is 'kaabil', even a 'chaiwalah' can become a Prime Minister. Otherwise even a 'raees' born with a silver spoon wears torn clothes."



On January 21, Vijayvargiya tweeted: "Now it's the turn of the country's 'kaabil' citizens. No 'Raees' can take away merit from the 'kaabil'."



"The Raees that couldn't be of its own country is of no good, and we should all support a 'kaabil' patriot."