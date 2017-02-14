BJP leader demands CBI probe into Bihar SSC paper leak scam

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe by CBI or by any other independent agency into the Bihar Staff Selection Commission's (BSSC) paper leak scam.

Modi said "We demand a CBI probe or a probe by any independent agency as SIT may not be able to carry out fair probe into the paper leak scam which has strong political connections and root."



"When Vyapam scam can be investigated by the CBI, then why can't the BSSC paper leak scam be investigated by the CBI," the former deputy chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of his weekly Janata darbar here.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Monday rejected demand for CBI probe into BSSSC paper leak scam saying that "investigation into the matter is being conducted by the Police and there is no need to heed to the demands of anybody whose sole intent is to get publicity through such utterance."

Bihar government had on February 8 last cancelled BSSC exam held to fill up the posts of clerks in state government in the wake of paper leak.

The chief minister had announced the cancellation of BSSC examination on the basis of preliminary report of Director General of Police P K Thakur and recommendation of Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh.

The cancellation had come in the wake of reports of paper leak before the examination on February 5.

The senior BJP leader also suggested the state government to suspend internet service during the examination period to ensure free and fair examination in the state. This is being done by some states, he added.

Stating that he has full faith in the ability and honesty of Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj, the former Modi asked as "whether SIT headed by Maharaj will be able to interrogate senior officials like Chief Secretary and Home Department's Principal Secretary in paper leak scam or whether he will be able to probe into the political connections of those arrested by the SIT."

SIT may not be able to carry out a fair probe into the matter or expose the nexus of politicians who exerted pressure on Parmeshwar Ram to help certain persons in the appointment, he alleged.

On media being debarred from going to the exam centres of Intermediate examination which began today amid tight security, Modi also demanded the government to lift the ban on media coverage from the exam centre.