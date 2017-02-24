‘BJP has fared well in all polls post-demonetisation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fared well in all elections post-demonetisation despite “big forces” trying to mislead the country.

Addressing a public rally in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Modi said: “The poorest of the poor can see the truth. Since I took stern steps against corruption and banned notes, big forces are out to mislead the country.”

“BJP has fared well in all elections post-demonetisation, be it civic polls in Odisha, Maharashtra or Chandigarh or panchayat polls,” he added.

Invoking lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Modi said “people, with their third eye, can see what is good for them and what is bad.”

In the Maharashtra civic polls results announced on Thursday, the BJP made major gains across the state by bagging eight of the nine municipalities while finishing a close second BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The BJP had put on an impressive show in the panchayat elections held in Odisha as well.