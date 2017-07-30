BJP govt cheated people with GST taxes: Surjewala

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of cheating the people with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) media in-charge and senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said that the people are desperately waiting for the elections to oust BJP from power.

Addressing a gathering in support of shopkeepers, traders and farmers at Assandh in Karnal, Surjewala alleged that the present GST system has been brought to serve the interests of multi-national companies (MNC). Common traders are harried as they do not keep the army of accountants on the pattern of MNCs.

Common people are also facing the same problem as the government has implemented the GST in a hurried manner, he further added.

He said that the GST proposed by previous Congress government was entirely different than the present GST. He said that UPA’s GST was simple and pro-people in which maximum tax slab was of 18 per cent whereas the present GST of BJP is complicated and anti-people. Situation is so bad that even after completion of one month, the traders and shopkeepers are unaware and confused about the new GST system.

While defining the tax rates of GST, the government did not contemplate or consider the impact of high GST Rates on common men. Various items like hospitals, schools, colleges, clothes, footwear, houses, food, old vehicles, rental income etc have been made costlier. Tax would be levied on charitable institutions like hospitals, schools, colleges etc, because almost all the charitable institutions have rent income, so those charitable institution have come under the purview of the GST after receiving the rent income. He said that the purchase and sale of old vehicles has become expensive. Any trader registered under GST will have to pay a heavy tax of 43 percent on the sale of the old vehicle, whose burden would ultimately fall on the common man, he added.

Surjewala said that BJP governments at Centre as well as in Haryana have completed three years of governance but no section of society was satisfied with the performance of the government.

Before elections, all sections were made big promises but none of them have been fulfilled. All the sections including students, youth, farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, traders, poorer and unprivileged sections are waiting for the elections to out BJP from power, he added.