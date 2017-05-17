BJP government has failed on all fronts: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-ruled central government and said it had "completely failed" on all fronts no matter which parameter was used to evaluate its performance.

Talking to reporters here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said there were five universally accepted benchmarks to evaluate any government's performance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government failed in all of them.

He said the five parameters include social cohesion, internal security, economic development, international relations and commitment to institutionalism.

"On each of these counts, the report card of the government is more than blotted."

Tewari said that social cohesion and social balance had "completely gone for a toss" in the past three years.

"It is primarily because this government doesn't believe in the founding values of the Indian state and the idea of India," Tewari said.

"This gets reflected in the assault on freedom to eat, freedom to dress as you like, to think, express and most importantly, the freedom to live your life free of any fear or intimidation."

Attacking the BJP on the issue of internal security, Tewari said the "Kashmir failure" was in front of everyone.

"The alliance of the ideologically incompatibles - the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - has proven to be an abject and miserable failure," he said.

The Congress spokesperson said the government had no coherent strategy to deal with Left Wing Extremism either.

"All you saw from this government in the past 36 months were failed tactics, repeatedly leading to loss of lives," Tewari said.

He said the government had failed on the economic front as well with the GDP growth rate declining from 7.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.

"If you rule out the statistical jugglery of the base year, the Indian economy is actually growing at only 5.1 per cent," he said.

Tewari added the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government also failed to maintain a balance between the US, Russia, China and the European Union.

"In the last 36 months, I have not seen any evidence of this government having any policy on Pakistan except u-turns, flip-flops and somersaults."

Tewari said the last three years were also marked with an increasing conflict of the government with the Supreme Court, and destabilisation of opposition ruled states.