BJP draws up game plan for 2019 comeback  

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a ‘road map’ for returning to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of its assessment of weak and strong constituencies across states.

The issue of good governance will continue to be the main fulcrum of the BJP’s campaign strategy. To focus on its areas of strength ahead of the 2019 election, the party has put states in three categories and formulated separate game plans for each of them, sources told The Statesman.

The main strategy is aimed at "retaining the seats won during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections".

Accordingly, the party is firming up its preparations for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, accounting for major gains in 2014.

Under the first category the states which returned the maximum number of MPs to Parliament in 2014 such as UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have been included, sources said.

The BJP has assessed Odisha and Bihar among states to be not so ‘formidable’ from the point of view of the party’s chances.

West Bengal, North Eastern States, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been brought under the category of ‘relatively weak’ states needing extra efforts.

“We will try to make sure how to retain the seats we won in the last elections. We have plans in place to improve on our performance in areas where we did not win at all. We are also striving to make a dent wherever the party is in a weak position,” sources explained.

The party has coined catchy terminology to add muscle to its campaign in the run up to 2019. These were also discussed during the recent Bhubaneswar national executive. Accordingly, ‘P-2’ will be used to suggest ‘Pro-People and

Pro-governance’ while‘G-2’ will indicate ‘Good Governance’, sources said.