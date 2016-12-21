BJP distances itself from Sakshi Maharaj's comment

The BJP on Saturday distanced itself from party MP Sakshi Maharaj's comment suggesting Muslims were responsible for the population boom in the country, saying it is not the view of the ruling party nor that of the NDA government at the Centre.



Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reiterated that the BJP is for inclusive growth and asserted the country will be governed based on "law, Constitution and not danda (baton)".



"I have not read his statement. But when we talk about development of all...this country runs as per law, Constitution and not baton. His statement, I believe, is not the government's view and also not of the BJP," Naqvi told reporters here.



Asked about Congress reportedly planning to take up the issue with Election Commission given model code of conduct is in effect in five states including Uttar Pradesh where Maharaj made the statement, Naqvi said "It is wrong to perceive his statement as that of the BJP."



Maharaj had stoked controversy by indirectly blaming Muslims for the population boom in the country.



Without naming any community, the lawmaker had said the population has gone up due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children.



"Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population," the Unnao MP had said addressing a 'sant sammelan' in Meerut on Friday.