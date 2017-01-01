Stressing that “personal comments” should be avoided at all cost, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday distanced itself from party MP Vinay Katiyar’s sexist comment against Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Nobody is expected to make personal comments particularly on women, BJP does not subscribe to it,” BJP leader and union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Katiyar has courted controversy saying there were "prettier star campaigners" in his party than Priyanka who is the star campaigner for the Congress in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Slamming Katiyar as well as the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Katiyar has "exposed the mindset" of his party with his alleged sexist remarks against her.

"And if that is all he sees in my colleagues who are such strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP's mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” she said.

