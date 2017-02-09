  1. Home
  2. India

'BJP dedicates civic poll victory to CRPF men martyred in Sukma'

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    April 26, 2017 | 01:46 PM
BJP, MCD polls, CRPF, Sukma

The BJP on Wednesday said it will not celebrate its victory in the civic polls but "dedicate" it to the 25 CRPF troopers who died in a Maoist attack in Sukma.

"We won't celebrate this victory and will dedicate it to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Sukma Maoist attack," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.

Tiwari's remarks came as the BJP was headed to sweep the three municipal corporations. 

On Monday, 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in one of the deadliest Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Rising Pune Supergiant continue winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.