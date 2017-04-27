BJP chief on a 2-day visit to Tripura from May 6

BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Left Front-ruled Tripura from May 6 next during which he will prepare a roadmap on how to win the next assembly elections, due in the first half of 2018.

During his two-day visit, the BJP chief will hold a series of meetings with the party's state unit president, senior party leaders and senior tribal leaders of the state.

After the meetings, the party president is expected to prepare a roadmap on how to oust the Marxist government in Tripura which has been in the power since 1993 , party spokesman Ashok Sinha said.

At the meetings, the senior party leaders will make a presentation of the party's performance in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

On May 7, Shah will leave for Kumarghat in Unakoti district to address a party rally.

We are expecting around 30,000 party leaders, workers, supporters and people in general to listen to him , Sinha said.

The BJP chief will visit all states by September-end as part of his campaign to strengthen the party as it readies for another round of assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Before Shah s departure for New Delhi, Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu would arrive at Udaipur in Gomati district to flag off a passenger train service between Udaipur and Garjee on May 7.

