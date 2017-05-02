Bihar Board has released that the Class 12 result 2017/Intermediate exam result for Science stream will be declared on the official website www.biharboard.ac.in on May 10.

Just next to the declaration of the Bihar class XII results 2017 candidates have to visit the BSEB official result website i.e. www.biharboard.ac.in and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the Bihar exam results.

Along with this candidates can also get the BSEB/BIEC (Bihar Board) exam results 2017 on their mobile by providing the information including name, mobile number and registered email id.

Due to the huge number of candidates entering the website and finding their exam result. So, some of the candidates may face technical issues in getting their Bihar board class XII results so the candidates can get in touch with the officials over call at 0612-2235161, 0612-2226926 and 0612-2225549.